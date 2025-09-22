Felton had one reception for nine yards on his only target in Sunday's win over the Bengals.

Felton has been used almost exclusively on special teams and only got 12 snaps on offense late in the game in a blowout win. He has less upside for playing time on offense with the return of Jordan Addison from a suspension next week. Still, he showed promise in training camp and could be a factor if injuries strike the receiving corps.