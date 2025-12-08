Vikings' Tai Felton: Gets second NFL reception
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Felton had one reception for 10 yards on his only target in Sunday's win over Washington.
Felton got playing time (11 snaps) late in a blowout win. He has just two receptions and two targets this season as he's played almost al his snaps on special teams.
