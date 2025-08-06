Felton and Lucky Jackson are the leading candidates to work as the No. 3 receiver to begin the season with Jordan Addison suspended the first three games for violating the league's Substances of Abuse Policy, the The Athletic reports.

Felton has been getting some work with the first-team offense in camp with Justin Jefferson sidelined with a hamstring injury. Jalen Nailor will move up to the No. 2 receiver role while Addison is out, but the No. 3 spot is still unsettled. Jackson is a surprising co-leader for the role since he spent all but one game on the practice squad last year. Felton as a 2025 third-round draft pick would appear to have more upside in the role, but could be eased into action as a rookie.