The Vikings selected Felton in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 102nd overall.

Minnesota's receiving corps gets another speedy addition in the form of Felton. The Maryland product bided his time his first two years in College Park before turning into a starter in 2023 and catching 48 of 80 targets for 723 yards and six touchdowns. He reached another level this year as the team's top wideout, racking up 96 catches for 1,124 yards and nine touchdowns. The efficiency dropped from 9.0 YPT to 7.5, but that can be excused in part by a significant volume increase, in addition to Maryland having worse quarterback play. His fit in Minnesota may not be instantly recognizable, but Minnesota could use another receiver on the boundary opposite Justin Jefferson. Felton (6-foot-1, 183 pounds) is a boundary receiver by trade and has 4.37 speed. Look for him to compete with Jalen Nailor for reps this season.