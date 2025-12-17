Felton went without a target while taking the field for only one of the Vikings' 55 snaps on offense in Sunday's 34-26 win over the Cowboys.

Felton notched his second reception of the season in a Week 14 blowout win over the Commanders, but he went back to having a non-existent role on offense in a more tightly contested Week 15 contest. The rookie third-round pick out of Maryland is expected to continue seeing most of his playing time on special teams rather than offense while all of the Vikings' top three receivers -- Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison and Jalen Nailor -- are available.