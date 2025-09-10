Felton did not play a single offensive snap in Monday's 27-24 win over the Bears.

Felton played 19 snaps with the Vikings' special teams unit, while failing to see any usage in Minnesota's offense. The rookie wideout is behind teammates Justin Jefferson, Jalen Nailor and Adam Thielen in the wide receiver pecking order, so Felton faces an uphill battle for playing time outside of his role on special teams. Seeing rotational snaps at receiver will become even more difficult when teammate Jordan Addison returns from his three-game suspension. Felton should be ignored for fantasy purposes when the Vikings host the Falcons in Week 2.