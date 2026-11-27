Felton is poised to maintain an expanded role Sunday against the Falcons, as Craig Peters of the Vikings' official site reports that Jordan Addison (thumb) will remain sidelined.

Felton stepped up in Addison's absence during the Week 11 loss to San Francisco, leading the Vikings with 12 targets en route to six catches for 42 yards. Jauan Jennings and Myles Price are also candidates for additional targets from Kirk Cousins behind Justin Jefferson against a Falcons defense that gives up the fifth-most passing yards per game.