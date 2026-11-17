Felton is on track to operate in a more prominent role in Week 11 versus the 49ers, Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com reports.

Felton drew a start in Sunday's 30-10 win over the Packers, reeling in a season-high three of five targets for 33 yards over 56 offensive snaps. The wide receiver stepped into a starting role as a result of Jordan Addison (thumb) being sidelined, and Addison is now reportedly set to undergo surgery to address his injury, opening the door for more opportunities for Felton moving forward.