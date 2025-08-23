Vikings' Tai Felton: Sits Friday due to soreness
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Felton (arm) did not play in Friday's preseason game against the Titans, Emily Leiker of The Minnesota Star Tribune reports.
Felton exited practice Wednesday with what looked to be a minor arm injury. Coach Kevin O'Connell noted that Felton was still sore Friday but confirmed that the injury isn't serious. Felton's health ahead of a Week 1 matchup against the Bears takes on added importance given the suspension of Jordan Addison and the uncertain status of Jalen Nailor (hand).