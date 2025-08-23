Felton (arm) did not play in Friday's preseason game against the Titans, Emily Leiker of The Minnesota Star Tribune reports.

Felton exited practice Wednesday with what looked to be a minor arm injury. Coach Kevin O'Connell noted that Felton was still sore Friday but confirmed that the injury isn't serious. Felton's health ahead of a Week 1 matchup against the Bears takes on added importance given the suspension of Jordan Addison and the uncertain status of Jalen Nailor (hand).