Felton caught both his targets for 32 yards in Saturday's 20-12 preseason loss to the Patriots. He added 21 yards on one kickoff return.

The rookie third-round pick got the start with Justin Jefferson (hamstring), Jordan Addison (suspension) and Jalen Nailor (hand) all on the sidelines, but Felton didn't flash until No. 3 QB Brett Rypien entered the game. The duo connected for gains of 20 and 12 yards on the Vikings' final possession of the first half, setting up a Will Reichard field goal. Felton is battling with Lucky Jackson for the No. 4 spot on the wideout depth chart -- a role that could end up being significant early in the season with Addison set to miss the first three games -- and he may have gained an edge in that competition after Jackson caught only one of his five targets Saturday in a shaky performance.