Vikings' Tajae Sharpe: Gets $675k guaranteed

Sharpe's one-year, $1 million contract with the Vikings includes $675,000 guaranteed and another $500,000 available via incentives, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

The willingness to guarantee a large portion of the contract suggests the Vikings expect Sharpe to have a spot on the 53-man roster, though it probably wouldn't be enough to keep him safe if he were to struggle throughout training camp and preseason. While he might currently profile as the team's No. 2 receiver, Sharpe likely will have to battle for every snap and target, potentially facing competition from Bisi Johnson, Chad Beebe and a rookie or two.