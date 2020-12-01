site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Vikings' Tajae Sharpe: Gets rare playing time
Sharpe did not have a catch on his only target in Sunday's win over Carolina.
Sharpe was active for just the third time this season, but played just seven snaps. He'll likely be inactive again on game days when Adam Thielen returns from the COVID-19 list.
