Sharpe caught a touchdown pass in Friday's dress rehearsal scrimmage at U.S. Bank Stadium, but mostly worked with the second-team offense, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Bisi Johnson has worked as No. 2 receiver in camp opposite Adam Thielen and 2020 first-round draft pick Justin Jefferson has operated as the slot receiver in three-receiver sets. The Vikings rarely used four-receiver sets last season, so Sharpe may be limited to a depth role as the fourth or fifth receiver.