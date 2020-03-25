Vikings' Tajae Sharpe: Signing with Minnesota
Sharpe is signing a one-year contract with the Vikings, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Sharpe started 29 of his 47 games for Tennessee over the past four years, catching 92 of 165 targets (55.8 percent) for 1,167 yards (7.1 per target, 12.7 per catch) and eight touchdowns. He won't come close to replacing Stefon Diggs, but the 25-year-old will at least give the Vikings a sorely needed competent body at wide receiver.
