Sharpe is a healthy scratch for Sunday's game against the Titans, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

After suiting up in the first two contests of the season, coach Mike Zimmer elected to sit Sharpe against his former team. The deep threat has only seen one target this campaign thus far, so his absence won't affect much from an offensive perspective. With Sharpe out, more snaps are in line for rookie Justin Jefferson and potentially Dan Chisena in four-wide sets.