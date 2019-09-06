Vikings' Tashawn Bower: Lands on reserve/NFI list
The Vikings placed Bower (Achilles) on the reserve/non-football injury list to start the season, per the league's official transactions report.
Bower will not be eligible to contribute until at least Week 6 of the regular season. The reserve defensive end's absence isn't likely to have a large impact on Minnesota's defense.
