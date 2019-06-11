Bower (foot) was unable to participate at Tuesday's minicamp, Chad Graff of The Athletic reports.

Bower has been recovering from foot and ankle injuries that forced him to miss 11 games last season. This news certainly puts a damper on his chance to return soon, but Bower was able to shed his walking boot May 22. There's currently no timetable for his return to the field for training camp and beyond.

