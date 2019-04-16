Bower (foot/ankle) has a walking boot over his left foot at the beginning of the Vikings' offseason program, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Between an ankle injury and a few healthy scratches, Bower was limited to five games in 2018, his second professional season. The walking boot suggests he had surgery somewhere along the line, potentially impacting his bid to stay on the roster for another year. Bower still has plenty of time to make a full recovery before the start of training camp in late July.