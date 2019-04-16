Vikings' Tashawn Bower: Recovering from foot/ankle injury
Bower (foot/ankle) has a walking boot over his left foot at the beginning of the Vikings' offseason program, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Between an ankle injury and a few healthy scratches, Bower was limited to five games in 2018, his second professional season. The walking boot suggests he had surgery somewhere along the line, potentially impacting his bid to stay on the roster for another year. Bower still has plenty of time to make a full recovery before the start of training camp in late July.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Pre-NFL draft PPR mock
Our CBS Sports staff recently held a 12-team PPR mock draft, including the incoming rookies,...
-
Breakouts 1.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at the players he loves in Breakouts 1.0, including...
-
Sleepers 1.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his Sleepers 1.0 for 2019, which includes guys like Josh Allen, Jimmy...
-
Busts 1.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his Busts 1.0 for 2019, which includes mainstays Patrick Mahomes,...
-
AFC Fantasy news and notes
In Part 2 of our Fantasy notebook from the NFL's annual league meetings in Phoenix, Jamey Eisenberg...
-
NFC Fantasy news and notes
Jamey Eisenberg spent time with several NFC coaches at the NFL's annual league meetings in...