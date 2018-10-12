Vikings' Tashawn Bower: Set for another absence
Bower (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Bower will miss a second straight contest with the ankle injury that kept him sidelined during the Vikings' Week 5 victory over the Eagles. The Vikings will continue to be thin at defensive end with Everson Griffen (personal) away from the team, leaving Danielle Hunter and Stephen Weatherly as their primary pass rushers.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 6? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 6 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 6
-
Week 6 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 6 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 6 Fantasy sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 6, including some guys who...
-
TNF review: Barkley's not enough
Saquon Barkley has been as good as advertised, and it hasn't been enough for the Giants. Chris...