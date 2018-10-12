Bower (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Bower will miss a second straight contest with the ankle injury that kept him sidelined during the Vikings' Week 5 victory over the Eagles. The Vikings will continue to be thin at defensive end with Everson Griffen (personal) away from the team, leaving Danielle Hunter and Stephen Weatherly as their primary pass rushers.