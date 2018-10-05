Vikings' Tashawn Bower: Will not suit up Sunday
Bower (ankle) will not play in Sunday's game against the Eagles.
Bower failed to practice Thursday and Friday after logging a limited session Wednesday. He is a depth option on defense for Minnesota, so his absence shouldn't have much of an impact Sunday.
