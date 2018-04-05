Vikings' Tavarres King: Lands contract with Vikes
The Vikings signed King to a contract Thursday.
Selected by the Broncos in the fifth round of the 2013 draft, King spent time with three other organizations before landing on the Giants' practice squad in September of 2015. He didn't reach the 53-man roster until Week 1 of the next season, which he capped off with a 41-yard touchdown in a wild-card loss to the Packers. King proceeded to make his greatest impact as a pro last year in the absence of Odell Beckham and Brandon Marshall. From Week 6 onward, King hauled in 18 of 37 passes for 240 yards and three TDs. Expect the 27-year-old King to compete for slotting on the Vikings' depth chart with 2016 first-rounder Laquon Treadwell.
