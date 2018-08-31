Vikings' Tavarres King: Let go by Minnesota
King has been waived-injured by Minnesota, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.
King played 15 games for the Giants the past two years, but that veteran experience didn't land him a job with the Vikings. He'll likely catch on elsewhere if his injury isn't serious. He had missed some time in the preseason with a leg injury.
