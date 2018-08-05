Vikings' Tavarres King: Out with leg injury
King did not participate in Saturday's practice due to a leg injury, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
King's leg injury is a bit of a mystery at this point, so it's unclear just how long he'll be held out of practice. The former Giant was signed by the Vikings this offseason after finishing his 2017 campaign on IR, while he projects to compete for a depth role at wide receiver behind Laquon Treadwell and Kendall Wright.
