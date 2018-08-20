Vikings' Tavarres King: Returns from leg injury
King had one reception for 13 yards on two targets in Saturday's preseason loss to Jacksonville.
King missed the first preseason game with a leg injury. despite returning, he's still facing an uphill battle to win a roster spot.
