The Vikings agreed to terms with Thomas on Wednesday.
The 29-year-old appeared in all 17 regular-season games for the Bucs last season and recorded 14 tackles (eight solo) as a key member of Tampa Bay's special-teams units. He logged 388 snaps in kick coverage and just 45 on defense. He'll fill a similar role with the Vikings.
