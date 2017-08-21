Vikings' Taylor Heinicke: Dealing with undisclosed injury
Heinicke has an undisclosed injury that isn't thought be much of a concern at the moment, Andrew Krammer of The Star Tribune reports.
The key takeaway is that Heinicke's injury doesn't appear to be serious. Heinicke likely won't have much of a fantasy impact this season given his status on the team's depth chart.
