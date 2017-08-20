Vikings' Taylor Heinicke: Improves in second preseason game
Heinicke was 6-for-9 for 84 yards passing with a touchdown and interception in Friday's preseason loss at Seattle.
Heinicke bounced back after a poor first preseason game. However, he's clearly behind Case Keenum for the backup role. If he loses the battle, it's not clear if the Vikings will keep three quarterbacks on the 53-man roster.
