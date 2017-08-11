Heinicke was 3-of-8 for 20 yards with a touchdown and an interception in Thursday's preseason win over Buffalo.

It was Heinicke's first game since 2015, as he missed all last season after surgery to repair a torn tendon in his ankle. While he completed a two-yard touchdown pass, he also threw a poor interception and also threw into triple coverage that likely should have been another interception. He's likely trailing Case Keenum by a decent margin for the backup quarterback role. If he loses the battle, it's not clear if the Vikings will keep three quarterbacks on the 53-man roster.