Vikings' Taylor Heinicke: Inconsistent preseason debut
Heinicke was 3-of-8 for 20 yards with a touchdown and an interception in Thursday's preseason win over Buffalo.
It was Heinicke's first game since 2015, as he missed all last season after surgery to repair a torn tendon in his ankle. While he completed a two-yard touchdown pass, he also threw a poor interception and also threw into triple coverage that likely should have been another interception. He's likely trailing Case Keenum by a decent margin for the backup quarterback role. If he loses the battle, it's not clear if the Vikings will keep three quarterbacks on the 53-man roster.
More News
-
Vikings' Taylor Heinicke: Activated from non-football injury list•
-
Vikings' Taylor Heinicke: Practices Wednesday•
-
Vikings' Taylor Heinicke: Will practice Wednesday•
-
Vikings' Taylor Heinicke: On NFI to start season•
-
Vikings' Taylor Heinicke: Ditches walking boot•
-
Vikings' Taylor Heinicke: Remains in walking boot since surgery•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Who is this year's Matt Ryan
Matt Ryan bounced back in a huge way in 2016 to post a career year. Heath Cummings looks at...
-
Podcast: Tight end preview
The Fantasy Football Today Podcast crew is giving you strategies, breakouts, busts and a complete...
-
Standard draft: Round 2 Gronk's nice
Rob Gronkowski's ADP is Round 2 at No. 21 overall, but some Fantasy owners are afraid to draft...
-
Cooks is worth the pick
Brandin Cooks is off to a hot start in camp with the Patriots, but it's his skill set, history,...
-
Looking back at Hard Knocks
Tampa Bay is the latest team on HBO's Hard Knocks, and the Buccaneers have plenty of Fantasy...
-
Podcast: Wait on quarterback?
The Fantasy Football Today Podcast crews begins its position previews with quarterback. Find...