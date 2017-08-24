Vikings' Taylor Heinicke: Returns to practice
Heinicke (undisclosed) returned to practice Wednesday, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
While it doesn't look like he's seriously injured, his chances of making the 53-man roster may have taken a hit with the Vikings signing quarterback Mitch Leidner.
More News
-
Vikings' Taylor Heinicke: Dealing with undisclosed injury•
-
Vikings' Taylor Heinicke: Improves in second preseason game•
-
Vikings' Taylor Heinicke: Inconsistent preseason debut•
-
Vikings' Taylor Heinicke: Activated from non-football injury list•
-
Vikings' Taylor Heinicke: Practices Wednesday•
-
Vikings' Taylor Heinicke: Will practice Wednesday•
-
Don't buy the rookie RB hype
Everyone is buying this year's rookie class, but Chris Towers thinks the hype train is getting...
-
Podcast: Sleepers and breakouts
If you’re looking for players who will outperform their draft value, this is the episode for...
-
Next Blount? Sleepers and ADP
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football sleepers...
-
Crowder tops Sportsline breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft fantasy football...
-
12-team PPR mock draft review
Our CBS Sports staff completed a 12-team PPR mock draft, and the rookie running backs are all...
-
Beware of Carr: Busts and rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Julian Edelman and Derek...