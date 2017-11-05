Vikings' Teddy Bridgewater: Activation on tap for Week 10
Sources close to the Vikings indicate that the team intends to activate Bridgewater from the Physically Unable to Perform list ahead of their Week 10 game against the Redskins, Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reports.
Since returning to practice a couple weeks ago, Bridgewater's surgically repaired left knee has responded well to the increased activity, which has apparently made the Vikings confident enough in his health to activate him shortly before the 21-day window to do so expires next week. Bridgewater is expected to be a full participant in practices throughout the upcoming week before dressing for the game against the Redskins, though he'll likely serve as the team's backup with Case Keenum acquitting himself well in the No. 1 role since Sam Bradford aggravated a knee injury in Week 5. If Keenum should struggle in his subsequent outings, however, Bridgewater could be called upon for his first game action since the 2015 campaign at some point later this season.
