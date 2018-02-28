Vikings' Teddy Bridgewater: Bound for free agency

Bridgewater will become an unrestricted free agent March 14 after the NFL Management Council decided not to toll the quarterback's 2017 contract into the new league year, league sources informed Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

Bridgewater spent the first six weeks of the 2017 season on the Vikings' Physically Unable to Perform list. Consequently, there was a chance the final year of his rookie contract might have been pushed forward to the 2018 campaign, meaning Bridgewater would remain under contract at the same $1.35 million he earned in 2017. The decision to toll Bridgewater's contract wasn't ultimately up to the Vikings, but rather the NFL. It sounds like the NFL has ruled he will be a free agent, but that won't necessarily prevent Bridgewater from returning to Minnesota. The team's plans at quarterback for the upcoming season remain unclear with both Case Keenum and Sam Bradford also set to become free agents in March.