Vikings' Teddy Bridgewater: Bound for free agency
Bridgewater will become an unrestricted free agent March 14 after the NFL Management Council decided not to toll the quarterback's 2017 contract into the new league year, league sources informed Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune.
Bridgewater spent the first six weeks of the 2017 season on the Vikings' Physically Unable to Perform list. Consequently, there was a chance the final year of his rookie contract might have been pushed forward to the 2018 campaign, meaning Bridgewater would remain under contract at the same $1.35 million he earned in 2017. The decision to toll Bridgewater's contract wasn't ultimately up to the Vikings, but rather the NFL. It sounds like the NFL has ruled he will be a free agent, but that won't necessarily prevent Bridgewater from returning to Minnesota. The team's plans at quarterback for the upcoming season remain unclear with both Case Keenum and Sam Bradford also set to become free agents in March.
More News
-
Vikings' Teddy Bridgewater: Free-agent status uncertain•
-
Vikings' Teddy Bridgewater: Makes one appearance in 2017•
-
Vikings' Teddy Bridgewater: Inactive again Sunday•
-
Vikings' Teddy Bridgewater: Inactive Sunday•
-
Vikings' Teddy Bridgewater: Likely No. 3 quarterback Sunday•
-
Vikings' Teddy Bridgewater: Throws pick on first pass•
-
2018 offseason preview
We've got another busy NFL offseason ahead of us, and you need to know who might be available....
-
Landry's best Fantasy destinations
Jarvis Landry will become wealthy this spring, but which destination will make his Fantasy...
-
Busts 1.0: Reading warning signs
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early busts for the 2018 season.
-
Sleepers 1.0: Targeting upside
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early sleepers for the 2018 season.
-
Breakouts 1.0: Emerging talent
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early breakout candidates for the 2018 se...
-
Our first PPR mock draft for 2018
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the results of our first PPR mock draft for the upcoming season....