Vikings' Teddy Bridgewater: Closing in on return

The Vikings expect to active Bridgewater (knee) to the 53-man roster this week or next week, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Per ESPN's Chris Mortensen, Bridgewater was cleared by a doctor Monday, setting him up to begin practicing this week. Case Keenum still seems like the better bet to start Sunday's game against the Ravens, but the Vikings might consider installing Bridgewater as the starter Week 8 against the Browns, or possibly after a Week 9 bye. With Sam Bradford (knee) facing an unknown timeline, Bridgewater's impending return is excellent news for the first-place Vikings. Keenum threw for 369 yards and three touchdowns against Tampa Bay in Week 3, but he's otherwise been mediocre, and his pre-Minnesota track record is discouraging.