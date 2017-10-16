Vikings' Teddy Bridgewater: Could practice Wednesday

Bridgewater (knee) could begin practicing as soon as Wednesday, Albert Breer of TheMMQB.com reports.

Bridgewater tweeted "thank you" Monday morning, perhaps hinting that he was cleared by a doctor (or at least expects to be cleared) at his scheduled checkup. Once the quarterback returns to practice, the Vikings will have three weeks to either activate him to the 53-man roster or place him on injured reserve. With Sam Bradford (knee) out indefinitely, the team undoubtedly would appreciate having Bridgewater as an option, even though Case Keenum has done a nice job. Keenum's pre-Minnesota track record is pretty ugly, and he's been mediocre outside of a huge outing against Tampa Bay in Week 3. While it would be a surprise if the Vikings turned to Bridgewater for Sunday's game against the Ravens, he could be ready to start versus Cleveland in Week 8, at which point he'd have two full weeks of practice under his belt.