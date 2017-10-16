Vikings' Teddy Bridgewater: Could practice Wednesday
Bridgewater (knee) could begin practicing as soon as Wednesday, Albert Breer of TheMMQB.com reports.
Bridgewater tweeted "thank you" Monday morning, perhaps hinting that he was cleared by a doctor (or at least expects to be cleared) at his scheduled checkup. Once the quarterback returns to practice, the Vikings will have three weeks to either activate him to the 53-man roster or place him on injured reserve. With Sam Bradford (knee) out indefinitely, the team undoubtedly would appreciate having Bridgewater as an option, even though Case Keenum has done a nice job. Keenum's pre-Minnesota track record is pretty ugly, and he's been mediocre outside of a huge outing against Tampa Bay in Week 3. While it would be a surprise if the Vikings turned to Bridgewater for Sunday's game against the Ravens, he could be ready to start versus Cleveland in Week 8, at which point he'd have two full weeks of practice under his belt.
More News
-
Vikings' Teddy Bridgewater: Expected to practice next week•
-
Vikings' Teddy Bridgewater: Will be reexamined next week•
-
Vikings' Teddy Bridgewater: Could return to practice soon•
-
Vikings' Teddy Bridgewater: Report says ready to practice in three weeks•
-
Vikings' Teddy Bridgewater: Lands on PUP list•
-
Vikings' Teddy Bridgewater: Expected to open season on PUP•
-
Early waiver wire: Add McFadden, Perine
Quarterbacks will be a necessity for some owners, but depth is the name of the game when hunting...
-
Rodgers goes down with shoulder injury
Aaron Rodgers' injury could cost him at least six weeks of playing time -- and maybe more....
-
Week 6 Injury Updates
Ty Montgomery's absence looks like it should be limited to just one game, and there's plenty...
-
Elliott suspension again on hold
Despite the NFL’s statement this week that Ezekiel Elliott‘s six-game suspension has begun,...
-
Top DFS plays for Week 6
Heath Cummings says it's fine if you want to use Deshaun Watson at his high ownership and offers...
-
Fantasy football Week 6: Sit Big Ben
Advanced computer model says bench Ben Roethlisberger and start Elijah McGuire.