Vikings' Teddy Bridgewater: Could reutrn to practice soon
Bridgewater (knee) is expected to practice soon after Week 6, provided his rehabilitation continues without setbacks, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Bridgewater has not returned to practice since suffering a torn ACL during training camp in 2016. His progress is reported to be going well. Once he returns to practice, the Vikings will have a three-week window to decide whether to activate him from the PUP list. With Sam Bradford's left knee issues, it's possible Bridgewater could be an option at quarterback in the second half of the season. However, his activation could also become a contract issue as the Vikings may be motivated to keep him on the PUP list all season, as it would extend his rookie contract another year and delay his free agency until at least 2019.
More News
-
Vikings' Teddy Bridgewater: Report says ready to practice in three weeks•
-
Vikings' Teddy Bridgewater: Lands on PUP list•
-
Vikings' Teddy Bridgewater: Expected to open season on PUP•
-
Vikings' Teddy Bridgewater: Not enough progress to practice yet•
-
Vikings' Teddy Bridgewater: Officially placed on PUP list•
-
Vikings' Teddy Bridgewater: Likely to begin preseason on PUP list•
-
Dump Big Ben, Big Blue? Believe it?
Deshaun Watson was incredible again in Week 5. He looks like the best quarterback in Fantasy....
-
Early look at the waiver wire
More rookie running backs appear ready to make plays, but it's a pair of veteran pass catchers...
-
Giants lose Beckham to serious injury
How will Fantasy owners recover from losing Odell Beckham? It'll be easier than what the Giants...
-
Week 5 injury report
It's a busy injury report Sunday, and the early games are shaping up to have plenty of inactives....
-
Week 5 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 5? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 5 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Jamey Eisenberg says disappointing players like Jay Ajayi, Marshawn Lynch, Isaiah Crowell and...