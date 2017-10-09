Vikings' Teddy Bridgewater: Could reutrn to practice soon

Bridgewater (knee) is expected to practice soon after Week 6, provided his rehabilitation continues without setbacks, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Bridgewater has not returned to practice since suffering a torn ACL during training camp in 2016. His progress is reported to be going well. Once he returns to practice, the Vikings will have a three-week window to decide whether to activate him from the PUP list. With Sam Bradford's left knee issues, it's possible Bridgewater could be an option at quarterback in the second half of the season. However, his activation could also become a contract issue as the Vikings may be motivated to keep him on the PUP list all season, as it would extend his rookie contract another year and delay his free agency until at least 2019.