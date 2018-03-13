Vikings' Teddy Bridgewater: Could sign with Jets

The Jets are reportedly working on a deal for Bridgewater, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Per the report, New York isn't Bridgewater's only option, but the team does have a need at quarterback and plenty of money to spend. Given signal-callers Kirk Cousins, Case Keenum and Sam Bradford are reportedly poised to sign with teams other than the Jets, Bridgewater looks like a decent alternative at this stage. The 2014 first-rounder was an ascending player for the Vikings when he suffered a devastating knee injury in August of 2016, but now further removed from that unfortunate development, the 25-year-old Bridgewater could well find himself leading the Jets offense in 2018.