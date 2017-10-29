Vikings' Teddy Bridgewater: Could suit up Week 10

The Vikings could activate Bridgewater (knee) from the Physically Unable to Perform list to suit up in the team's Week 10 game against the Redskins, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Following Sunday's game against the Browns in London, the Vikings will head into a bye week, giving Bridgewater some extra time to practice and regain confidence in the health of his surgically repaired left knee. Per Rapoport, the Vikings still consider Bridgewater as their franchise quarterback, despite the devastating knee injury he suffered in training camp last year having created a significant setback in his development. If Bridgewater impresses during practices, he could eventually unseat Case Keenum as the Vikings' starting quarterback. Sam Bradford started 15 games in 2016 and has made two appearances in 2017, but he continues to deal with persistent knee pain and doesn't have a timetable for returning to the field.