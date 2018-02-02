Vikings' Teddy Bridgewater: Free-agent status uncertain
There's a possibility Bridgewater's contract is tolled for the 2018 season, Courtney Cronin of ESPN reports.
Bridgewater, who's set to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the league year, spent the first six weeks of the 2017 season on the Vikings' Physically Unable to Perform list. Consequently, that could mean the final year of his rookie contract might be pushed forward to the 2018 campaign -- meaning Bridgewater would remain under contract at the same $1.35 million he earned in 2017. The decision to toll Bridgewater's contract is not up to the Vikings, but rather the NFL. While it's unclear how soon a verdict could be made, the outcome has significant implications for the Vikings' current quarterback dilemma considering none of Bridgewater, Sam Bradford or Case Keenum are currently under contract in 2018. However, even if Bridgewater's contract is ultimately tolled, there's a strong likelihood the NFL's player union would challenge the ruling in court in order for Bridgewater to seek a more lucrative contract on the open market.
More News
-
Vikings' Teddy Bridgewater: Makes one appearance in 2017•
-
Vikings' Teddy Bridgewater: Inactive again Sunday•
-
Vikings' Teddy Bridgewater: Inactive Sunday•
-
Vikings' Teddy Bridgewater: Likely No. 3 quarterback Sunday•
-
Vikings' Teddy Bridgewater: Throws pick on first pass•
-
Vikings' Teddy Bridgewater: Relegated to backup role again•
-
DFS advice for Super Bowl games
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup advice for FanDuel and DraftKings for Super Bowl LII. See...
-
Podcast: Chatting with Todd Gurley
Todd Gurley joins us on a big episode of the Fantasy Football Today Podcast, complete with...
-
Cousins' best Fantasy destination
Kirk Cousins has been a top-10 Fantasy quarterback for each of the last three years. Where...
-
Alex Smith trade: Fantasy fallout
Alex Smith is coming off a career year, but is he the quarterback who benefits the most from...
-
How will SB LII players fit in 2018?
The Eagles and Patriots will duke it out for the Lombardi Trophy, but here's who will be involved...
-
2018 offseason preview
We've got another busy NFL offseason ahead of us, and you need to know who might be available....