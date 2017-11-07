Vikings' Teddy Bridgewater: In line for backup duties in Week 10

Bridgewater (knee) will be activated from the Physically Unable to Perform list Wednesday, but won't start the Vikings' Week 10 game against the Rams, Chris Mortensen of ESPN reports.

As expected, the Vikings will activate Bridgewater with his 21-day window to return from the PUP list set to expire this week, and with the 24-year-old's surgically repaired left knee apparently responding well to practices, he should displace Kyle Sloter as the top backup to Case Keenum on Sunday. Mortensen relays that the Vikings believe Bridgewater, who missed the entire 2016 season while recovering from the dislocated knee, will be ready to start relatively soon, but it's unlikely that Keenum will be moved to the bench unless his performance dramatically dips following his strong half of the season. Sam Bradford had previously opened the season as the Vikings' starting quarterback, but he's been sidelined since aggravating a knee injury in Week 5 and may be a more likely candidate to head to injured reserve at this point than challenge either Keenum or Bridgewater for the top role.