Vikings' Teddy Bridgewater: Inactive again Sunday
Bridgewater (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's NFC championship game in Philadelphia.
Head coach Mike Zimmer has chosen Sam Bradford as the backup QB for the second consecutive contest, relegating Bridgewater to street clothes yet again.
