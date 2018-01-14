Vikings' Teddy Bridgewater: Inactive Sunday
Bridgewater is inactive for Sunday's playoff game against the Saints.
While Bridgewater was made inactive, fellow QB Sam Bradford is in uniform for the Vikings and will serve as Case Keenum's backup Sunday.
