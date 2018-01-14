Vikings' Teddy Bridgewater: Likely No. 3 quarterback Sunday
Bridgewater is expected to serve as the Vikings' No. 3 quarterback during the postseason after the team activated Sam Bradford (knee) from injured reserve Saturday, Chris Mortensen of ESPN reports.
Bradford, who made two starts before moving to IR in November following a knee procedure, resumed practicing earlier this month and apparently eased any concerns the organization had about his health. While Case Keenum will retain the starting role for Minnesota's postseason opener Sunday against New Orleans, Bradford is evidently being viewed as a better insurance option than Bridgewater, who returned from his own significant knee injury earlier this season following more than a year-long recovery. With the Vikings likely preferring to have more depth on hand at other positions Sunday, there's a good chance Bridgewater and No. 4 quarterback Kyle Sloter will both be inactive for the contest.
