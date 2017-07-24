Vikings' Teddy Bridgewater: Likely to begin preseason on PUP list
Bridgewater (knee) is expected to begin training camp on the PUP list, head coach Mike Zimmer told ESPN.
While Bridgewater threw passes in individual drills and worked on his dropback against a resistance band during organized team activities and minicamp, he doesn't appear ready to participate in a full practice. It would seem likely that Bridgewater would also begin the regular season on the PUP list and it's uncertain if he'll be able to be on the active roster at all in 2017 after suffering a torn ACL and dislocated left knee during a late-August, 2016 practice.
