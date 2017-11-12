Vikings' Teddy Bridgewater: Makes long-awaited return

Bridgewater (knee) is listed as active Sunday at Washington, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Making his long-awaited return from a devastating knee injury, Bridgewater will take on a backup role to Case Keenum while he prepares for his first action since the Vikings' wild-card loss to the Seahawks in January of 2016. Keenum has a firm hold on the starting gig at the moment, but head coach Mike Zimmer will likely want to see how Bridgewater reacts to live snaps at some point this season.

