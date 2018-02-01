Vikings' Teddy Bridgewater: Makes one appearance in 2017

Bridgewater made one appearance for the Vikings in 2017, attempting two passes that resulted in one incompletion and one interception.

On the mend from a freak knee injury he suffered in the summer of 2016, Bridgewater began the 2017 season on the Physically Unable to Perform list and wasn't available to practice until October. By the time he was ready to take the field, Case Keenum was playing at a high level and had the Vikings well-positioned for the playoffs, giving Minnesota little reason to turn back to its 2014 first-rounder. Bridgewater now enters the offseason as an unrestricted free agent -- along with Keenum and Sam Bradford -- leaving Kyle Sloter as the only quarterback under contract with the Vikings in 2018. There's been no indication on Minnesota's front on what it plans to do this offseason to address the situation.