Vikings' Teddy Bridgewater: Makes one appearance in 2017
Bridgewater made one appearance for the Vikings in 2017, attempting two passes that resulted in one incompletion and one interception.
On the mend from a freak knee injury he suffered in the summer of 2016, Bridgewater began the 2017 season on the Physically Unable to Perform list and wasn't available to practice until October. By the time he was ready to take the field, Case Keenum was playing at a high level and had the Vikings well-positioned for the playoffs, giving Minnesota little reason to turn back to its 2014 first-rounder. Bridgewater now enters the offseason as an unrestricted free agent -- along with Keenum and Sam Bradford -- leaving Kyle Sloter as the only quarterback under contract with the Vikings in 2018. There's been no indication on Minnesota's front on what it plans to do this offseason to address the situation.
More News
-
Vikings' Teddy Bridgewater: Inactive again Sunday•
-
Vikings' Teddy Bridgewater: Inactive Sunday•
-
Vikings' Teddy Bridgewater: Likely No. 3 quarterback Sunday•
-
Vikings' Teddy Bridgewater: Throws pick on first pass•
-
Vikings' Teddy Bridgewater: Relegated to backup role again•
-
Vikings' Teddy Bridgewater: Makes long-awaited return•
-
Cousins' best Fantasy destination
Kirk Cousins has been a top-10 Fantasy quarterback for each of the last three years. Where...
-
Alex Smith trade: Fantasy fallout
Alex Smith is coming off a career year, but is he the quarterback who benefits the most from...
-
How will SB LII players fit in 2018?
The Eagles and Patriots will duke it out for the Lombardi Trophy, but here's who will be involved...
-
2018 offseason preview
We've got another busy NFL offseason ahead of us, and you need to know who might be available....
-
Hilton, Doyle want Luck on their side
Jamey Eisenberg caught up with T.Y. Hilton and Jack Doyle at the Pro Bowl, and both Colts are...
-
Vikings loving foundation for 2018
Jamey Eisenberg catches up with Adam Thielen and Kyle Rudolph at the Pro Bowl, and both Vikings...