Vikings' Teddy Bridgewater: Not expected back until Week 10

Bridgewater (knee) isn't expected to be activated from the Physically Unable to Perform list until the Vikings' Week 10 matchup with the Redskins, Ian Rapaport of NFL Network reports.

After sustaining a gruesome knee injury in training camp of last year, Bridgewater spent the last 13-plus months rehabbing before being cleared by doctors to return to practice last week. Though early reports of Bridgewater's performance during practice have been encouraging, due to the lengthiness of his absence, the quarterback will require at least two more weeks of practice to build up his conditioning and comfort with the club's receivers. If Bridgewater continue to impress in his subsequent practices, he could force the Vikings to make a tough decision behind center. Case Keenum has performed respectably in his five appearances this season while the team's primary 2016 starter, Sam Bradford (knee), has been sidelined for all but two games. Bradford is on the mend and could also approach full health by the time Week 10 arrives.