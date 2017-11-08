Vikings' Teddy Bridgewater: Officially added to 53-man roster
The Vikings activated Bridgewater (knee) from the Physically Unable to Perform list Wednesday.
Bridgewater's lengthy recovery from a severe non-contact injury to his left knee suffered in training camp last August has finally reached its conclusion, with the Vikings bringing him back to the active roster after he endured no setbacks during practice the last three weeks. The Vikings likely weren't counting on Bridgewater to contribute this season, but with Sam Bradford (knee) landing on injured reserve in a corresponding move following an arthroscopic procedure Tuesday, the 2014 first-round pick is now next in line at quarterback behind incumbent starter Case Keenum. While Keenum isn't the Vikings' long-term answer behind center, he's been serviceable while Bradford has missed all but two games this season, so it may take an injury to Keenum or decline in performance before Bridgewater sees snaps in 2017.
