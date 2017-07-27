Vikings' Teddy Bridgewater: Officially placed on PUP list
The Vikings placed Bridgewater (knee) on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform list Wednesday, Nick Shook of NFL.com reports.
No surprises here, as stashing Bridgewater on the preseason PUP list allows the Vikings to move him to the Reserve/PUP list when the regular season rolls around, which opens the door for him to potentially make a return in Week 7. However, it still isn't certain if the Louisville product will even be able to play at any point in this upcoming campaign.
