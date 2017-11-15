Vikings' Teddy Bridgewater: Relegated to backup role again
Bridgewater will again serve as Case Keenum's backup Sunday against the Rams, Craig Peters of Vikings.com reports.
Keenum earned at least one more start with his four-touchdown performance in Sunday's 38-30 win over Washington. He did throw interceptions on consecutive drives in the second half, but it wasn't enough to prevent the Vikings from earning a fifth straight win. The team will continue to evaluate its quarterbacks on a week-to-week basis, looking at Keenum's performance on Sunday and Bridgewater's work in practice. With Keenum, Bridgewater and Sam Bradford (knee) all in line to become unrestricted free agents this offseason, the Vikings undoubtedly would like to take a look at Bridgewater post-surgery before deciding whether they want to move forward with the 2014 first-round pick as their franchise quarterback. It's an unusual situation, especially for a red-hot team with a 7-2 record.
