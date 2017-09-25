Vikings' Teddy Bridgewater: Report says ready to practice in three weeks
Bridgewater (knee) will be ready to come off the PUP list and practice in three weeks when he's eligible, a source told >NBC's Pro Football Talk.
Bridgewater has not returned to practice since suffering a torn ACL during training camp in 2016. He's technically eligible to return in Week 7. There have been a few reports from unnamed sources in the past few weeks that he'll be ready to play midseason, but there's been no official word from the Vikings. His return to practice may become a contract issue as the Vikings may be motivated to keep him on the PUP list all season, as it would extend his rookie contract another year and delay his free agency until at least 2019.
