Vikings' Teddy Bridgewater: Reportedly set to be free agent
Bridgewater is set to be a free agent with the NFL Management Council deciding not to toll the quarterback's 2017 contract into the new league year, league sources told the Minneapolis Star Tribune.
Bridgewater, who's set to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the league year, spent the first six weeks of the 2017 season on the Vikings' Physically Unable to Perform list. Consequently, that could mean the final year of his rookie contract might be pushed forward to the 2018 campaign -- meaning Bridgewater would remain under contract at the same $1.35 million he earned in 2017. The decision to toll Bridgewater's contract is not up to the Vikings, but rather the NFL. It sounds like the NFL has ruled he will be a free agent, but there hasn't been an official announcement. The Vikings could decide to bring back Bridgewater and sign him to a new contract, but Minnesota's plans at quarterback are unclear with both Case Keenum and Sam Bradford also set to be free agents.
